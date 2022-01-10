Connecticut teens can get the vaccine, but only with parental consent
In Connecticut, like many states, minors cannot be vaccinated without parental consent.
According to a Kaiser Family Foundation Poll, 3 out of 10 parents surveyed say they would not get their child vaccinated against COVID.
Today, Dr. Holly Taylor, a researcher at the National Institutes of Health, joins us to talk about her recent paper “Adolescents, Parents, and Covid-19 Vaccination — Who Should Decide?”
We want to hear from you. Should adolescents be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine without their parents permission?
GUESTS:
- Dr. Holly Taylor - member of faculty at the Department of Bioethics at the Clinical Center at the National Institutes of Health
- Susanna McGrew - Fellow at the Department of Bioethics at the Clinical Center at the National Institutes of Health
- Dr. Sharon Ostfeld-Johns - Assistant Professor of Clinical Pediatrics and Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine at Yale
- Dr. Asha Shah - Director of Infectious Diseases Stamford Health