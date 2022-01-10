© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Connecticut teens can get the vaccine, but only with parental consent

Published January 10, 2022 at 8:09 AM EST
A child watches as a nurse administers a shot of COVID-19 vaccine during a pop-up vaccination event at Lynn Family Stadium on April 26, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky.
A child watches as a nurse administers a shot of COVID-19 vaccine during a pop-up vaccination event at Lynn Family Stadium on April 26, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky.

In Connecticut, like many states, minors cannot be vaccinated without parental consent.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation Poll, 3 out of 10 parents surveyed say they would not get their child vaccinated against COVID.

Today, Dr. Holly Taylor, a researcher at the National Institutes of Health, joins us to talk about her recent paper “Adolescents, Parents, and Covid-19 Vaccination — Who Should Decide?”

We want to hear from you. Should adolescents be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine without their parents permission?

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Holly Taylor - member of faculty at the Department of Bioethics at the Clinical Center at the National Institutes of Health
  • Susanna McGrew - Fellow at the Department of Bioethics at the Clinical Center at the National Institutes of Health
  • Dr. Sharon Ostfeld-Johns - Assistant Professor of Clinical Pediatrics and Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine at Yale
  • Dr. Asha Shah - Director of Infectious Diseases Stamford Health
Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil