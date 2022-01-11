VeryAsian campaign highlights need for Asian-American history curriculum

How can learning about history help to heal hatred? And what’s the latest on Asian-American history education initiatives where we live?

This hour, we hear from Khamla Vorasane, co-owner of Avon's BouNom Bakery, and the sponsor of a unique scholarship opportunity for future educators at UConn's Asian American Studies Institute. Plus, one student organization at Amity Regional High School is pushing for curricular change at their school. Hear from the co-founders of Amity Asian Activism.

New social studies "standards" are in the works, according to State Department of Education social studies consultant Steve Armstrong. Connecticut Public education reporter Catherine Shen has the latest on the planned updates, including a focus on Asian-American history.

GUESTS:

