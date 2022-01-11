© 2022 Connecticut Public

#VeryAsian campaign highlights need for Asian-American history curriculum

Published January 11, 2022 at 8:13 AM EST
1 of 2
Karen Apricot
2 of 2  — Amity Asian Activism.png
Student organization Amity Asian Activism conducts a visual poll to "share ideas and opinions about what we think Asian-American history is and how it should be spread."

How can learning about history help to heal hatred? And what’s the latest on Asian-American history education initiatives where we live?

This hour, we hear from Khamla Vorasane, co-owner of Avon's BouNom Bakery, and the sponsor of a unique scholarship opportunity for future educators at UConn's Asian American Studies Institute. Plus, one student organization at Amity Regional High School is pushing for curricular change at their school. Hear from the co-founders of Amity Asian Activism.

New social studies "standards" are in the works, according to State Department of Education social studies consultant Steve Armstrong. Connecticut Public education reporter Catherine Shen has the latest on the planned updates, including a focus on Asian-American history.

GUESTS:

  • Khamla Vorasane - Owner, BouNom Bakery; Sponsor, UConn's Nom and Boulieng Vorasane Scholarship
  • Mingyue Zha - Student, Amity Regional High School; Founder, Amity Asian Activism
  • Melinda Liu - Student, Amity Regional High School; Founder, Amity Asian Activism
  • Catherine Shen - Education Reporter, Connecticut Public
Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and "pop culture theory."
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
