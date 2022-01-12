© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Tackling challenges to ending chronic homelessness, expand affordable housing

Published January 12, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST
Jocelyn Murray
An outdoor dining area, set up during the beginning of the pandemic to meet dine-in needs of the soup kitchen during a Bingo night, at the Beth-El Center in Milford

Connecticut saw a 32.7% decline in its homeless population between 2010 and 2020, compared to a decline of 9% nationally.

The latest point-in-time data shows 2,594 people (of whom 429 are unsheltered) are experiencing homelessness in Connecticut on a given night, a 34% drop from 3,902 in 2016.

But advocates say there’s work to be done in reducing unsheltered homelessness – which has climbed since the pandemic broke – and ending chronic homelessness for all. A goal which the state met for homeless veterans. 

This hour WWL, we hear from Evonne Klein, the state’s former housing commissioner and newly-appointed CEO of the Hartford-based nonprofit Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness. Klein and other experts discuss ways to expand affordable housing, reduce unsheltered homelessness, and address the tension between the state and towns over the new zoning law that scrapped transit oriented development and fair share language.

GUESTS: 

Evonne Klein: CEO, Connecticut Coalition to End Homelesness

Camila Vallejo: Housing Reporter, Connecticut Public Radio

Jennifer Paradis: Executive Director, Beth-El Center in Milford

Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is a Senior Producer for Where We Live, the flagship news-based, call-in talk show from Connecticut Public Radio, featuring deep dives at the intersection of data-driven narrative and investigative longform journalism.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
