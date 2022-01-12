Tackling challenges to ending chronic homelessness, expand affordable housing

Connecticut saw a 32.7% decline in its homeless population between 2010 and 2020 , compared to a decline of 9% nationally.

The latest point-in-time data shows 2,594 people (of whom 429 are unsheltered) are experiencing homelessness in Connecticut on a given night, a 34% drop from 3,902 in 2016.

But advocates say there’s work to be done in reducing unsheltered homelessness – which has climbed since the pandemic broke – and ending chronic homelessness for all. A goal which the state met for homeless veterans.

This hour WWL, we hear from Evonne Klein, the state’s former housing commissioner and newly-appointed CEO of the Hartford-based nonprofit Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness. Klein and other experts discuss ways to expand affordable housing, reduce unsheltered homelessness, and address the tension between the state and towns over the new zoning law that scrapped transit oriented development and fair share language.

GUESTS:

Evonne Klein: CEO, Connecticut Coalition to End Homelesness

Camila Vallejo : Housing Reporter, Connecticut Public Radio