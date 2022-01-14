© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Changes coming to how military sexual assault is prosecuted, but do changes go far enough?

Published January 14, 2022 at 8:04 AM EST
flag_2.jpg

This year’s National Defense Authorization Act includes major reforms to the military justice system, shifting the power of prosecuting reports of sexual assault outside the chain of command to independent military lawyers. But what still needs to be done to encourage survivors to come forward?

Hear from Maureen Friedly, a Marine Corps veteran and survivor of sexual assault who has advocated for prosecutorial reforms; and Chelsea Donaldson, a lawyer with the Connecticut Veterans Legal Center representing local veterans.

GUESTS:

  • Peggy McCarthy - Reporter, Connecticut Health Investigative Team
  • Maureen Friedly - Marine Corps Veteran
  • Chelsea Donaldson - Staff Attorney, Connecticut Veterans Legal Center
  • Col. Don Christensen - President, Protect Our Defenders
Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and "pop culture theory."
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
