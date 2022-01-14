Changes coming to how military sexual assault is prosecuted, but do changes go far enough?
This year’s National Defense Authorization Act includes major reforms to the military justice system, shifting the power of prosecuting reports of sexual assault outside the chain of command to independent military lawyers. But what still needs to be done to encourage survivors to come forward?
Hear from Maureen Friedly, a Marine Corps veteran and survivor of sexual assault who has advocated for prosecutorial reforms; and Chelsea Donaldson, a lawyer with the Connecticut Veterans Legal Center representing local veterans.
GUESTS:
- Peggy McCarthy - Reporter, Connecticut Health Investigative Team
- Maureen Friedly - Marine Corps Veteran
- Chelsea Donaldson - Staff Attorney, Connecticut Veterans Legal Center
- Col. Don Christensen - President, Protect Our Defenders