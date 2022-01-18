State Sen. Haskell on new book "100,000 Bosses," decision not to seek reelection

Democratic State Senator Will Haskell started his 2018 campaign from his college dorm room, putting plans for law school on hold. Now nearly two terms later, and on the heels of a new book, Haskell has announced he will not seek reelection.

This hour, hear about the memoir 100,000 First Bosses: My Unlikely Path as a 22-Year-Old Lawmaker, and why he hopes it will inspire more “ordinary people” to run for office.

Plus, preview the newest Cutline deep-dive with Jacqueline Rabe-Thomas, investigative reporter for The Accountability Project at Connecticut Public Radio. The episode is about "How the Pandemic is Reshaping Education."

