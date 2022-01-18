© 2022 Connecticut Public

State Sen. Haskell on new book "100,000 Bosses," decision not to seek reelection

Published January 18, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST
will haskell.jpg
MARK PAZNIOKAS
/
CTMIRROR.ORG
Sen. Will Haskell, then 24, made a generational appeal last year for TCI, the transportation and climate initiative.

Democratic State Senator Will Haskell started his 2018 campaign from his college dorm room, putting plans for law school on hold. Now nearly two terms later, and on the heels of a new book, Haskell has announced he will not seek reelection.

This hour, hear about the memoir 100,000 First Bosses: My Unlikely Path as a 22-Year-Old Lawmaker, and why he hopes it will inspire more “ordinary people” to run for office.

Plus, preview the newest Cutline deep-dive with Jacqueline Rabe-Thomas, investigative reporter for The Accountability Project at Connecticut Public Radio. The episode is about "How the Pandemic is Reshaping Education."

GUESTS:

  • Will Haskell - Democratic state Senator; Author, 100,000 Bosses: My Unlikely Path as a 22-Year-Old Lawmaker
  • Jacqueline Rabe-Thomas - Investigative Reporter, The Accountability Project at Connecticut Public Radio
Click here to read an excerpt from 100,000 BOSSES by Will Haskell, published by Avid Reader Press, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, Inc. Copyright © 2022 by Will Haskell.

Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and "pop culture theory."
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
