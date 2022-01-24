Fentanyl use increasing overdose deaths, but Naloxone could help prevent them
After a 13 year old Hartford student overdosed in school and died days after taking fentanyl,
there has been a push to get Naloxone, a life saving medication, into all schools.
Today, we talk to the superintendent of Hartford Schools, Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez about these efforts and support for the community.
Later, we hear from a parent whose son died from an opioid overdose. We'll also hear from Dr. Craig Allen, Vice President of Addiction Services at Rushford, a substance prevention treatment center, about service for those struggling with addiction.
What questions do you have about opioid use in our state?
GUESTS:
- Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez - Superintendent of Hartford Public Schools
- Dr. J. Craig Allen - Vice President of Addiction Services for the Behavior Health Medical Network at Rushford, Hartford Healthcare
- Kelly Fisher - founder of the Alex Fisher Foundation