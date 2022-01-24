© 2022 Connecticut Public

Fentanyl use increasing overdose deaths, but Naloxone could help prevent them

Published January 24, 2022 at 8:06 AM EST
Bags of heroin, some laced with fentanyl, picked up in a 2016 New York City drug bust. "Basically, [fentanyl] is so cheap to produce and it's so powerful, that drug dealers began realizing it was a way to increase their profits," <em>Fentanyl, Inc. </em>author Ben Westhoff says. But miscalculations of the amount used can be deadly.
After a 13 year old Hartford student overdosed in school and died days after taking fentanyl,
there has been a push to get Naloxone, a life saving medication, into all schools.

Today, we talk to the superintendent of Hartford Schools, Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez about these efforts and support for the community.

Later, we hear from a parent whose son died from an opioid overdose. We'll also hear from Dr. Craig Allen, Vice President of Addiction Services at Rushford, a substance prevention treatment center, about service for those struggling with addiction.

What questions do you have about opioid use in our state?

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez - Superintendent of Hartford Public Schools
  • Dr. J. Craig Allen - Vice President of Addiction Services for the Behavior Health Medical Network at Rushford, Hartford Healthcare
  • Kelly Fisher - founder of the Alex Fisher Foundation
