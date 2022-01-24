Fentanyl use increasing overdose deaths, but Naloxone could help prevent them

After a 13 year old Hartford student overdosed in school and died days after taking fentanyl,

there has been a push to get Naloxone, a life saving medication, into all schools.

Today, we talk to the superintendent of Hartford Schools, Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez about these efforts and support for the community.

Later, we hear from a parent whose son died from an opioid overdose. We'll also hear from Dr. Craig Allen, Vice President of Addiction Services at Rushford, a substance prevention treatment center, about service for those struggling with addiction.

What questions do you have about opioid use in our state?

GUESTS:

