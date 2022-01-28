© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Sewing as self-empowerment

Published January 28, 2022 at 8:14 AM EST
Peace by Piece: The Norwalk Community Quilt Project
Peace by Piece: The Norwalk Community Quilt Project
/

How can learning how to sew empower individuals and strengthen communities?

This hour, residents relay the power of learning to quilt, sew and stitch. Hear from Hartford Stitch, members of the Norwalk Community Quilt Project, and Tamanna Rahman, a New Haven local who sews her own clothes.

Plus, a recent study finds mask-making for front-line workers was a “means of control” for people at home.

GUESTS:

  • Laura Kasowitz - Owner and lead teacher, Hartford Stitch
  • Tamanna Rahman - Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner
  • Lizzy Rockwell - Children’s book author and illustrator; founder, Peace by Piece: The Norwalk Community Quilt Project
  • Viola Sears - Member, Peace by Piece: The Norwalk Community Quilt Project
Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and "pop culture theory."
See stories by Katie Pellico
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil