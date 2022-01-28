Sewing as self-empowerment

How can learning how to sew empower individuals and strengthen communities?

This hour, residents relay the power of learning to quilt, sew and stitch. Hear from Hartford Stitch, members of the Norwalk Community Quilt Project, and Tamanna Rahman, a New Haven local who sews her own clothes.

Plus, a recent study finds mask-making for front-line workers was a “means of control” for people at home.

GUESTS:

