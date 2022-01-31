Local outreach counters COVID misconceptions amid "Spanish-language disinformation dilemma"

Misinformation is a factor for anyone online, but research has shown false and misleading statements about COVID-19 that are in Spanish will linger longer on social media.

Hear more about the problem from Free Press Senior Counsel Nora Benavidez, and about the local efforts to help close the gap in vaccine distribution among Hispanic residents in our state. According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, 74.6% of white residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 66.2% of Hispanic residents.

Hear from the Hispanic Health Council about their efforts to dispel viral misconceptions in their community; and from Fair Haven Community Health Care about their successful Vaccinate/Vacúnate Fair Haven! program. Plus, Junta for Progressive Action launched a video series on YouTube called "My Vaccination Story," featuring locals explaining why getting vaccinated was important to them.

What can you do to combat COVID-19 misinformation?

GUESTS:



Nora Benavidez - Senior Counsel and Director of Digital Justice and Civil Rights, Free Press

- Senior Counsel and Director of Digital Justice and Civil Rights, Free Press Dionne Kotey - Director of Wellness and Health Management, Hispanic Health Council

- Director of Wellness and Health Management, Hispanic Health Council Dr. Suzanne Lagarde - CEO, Fair Haven Community Health Care

- CEO, Fair Haven Community Health Care Bruni Pizarro - Executive Director, Junta for Progressive Action

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired December 16, 2021.