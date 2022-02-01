As energy prices soar, regional power grid operator warns of 'vulnerable' winter

Regional electric grid operator ISO New England has warned of a "vulnerable" winter, while homeowners are being charged higher rates for fuel, whether natural gas, oil or propane.

This hour, hear from POLITICO energy reporter Catherine Morehouse about the many factors at play, and get the latest from ISO New England.

Progressive consumer advocacy organization Public Citizen weighs in. Plus, hear from a Westport resident who recently switched to geothermal energy.

GUESTS:

