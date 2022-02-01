© 2022 Connecticut Public

As energy prices soar, regional power grid operator warns of 'vulnerable' winter

Published February 1, 2022 at 8:18 AM EST
Regional electric grid operator ISO New England has warned of a "vulnerable" winter, while homeowners are being charged higher rates for fuel, whether natural gas, oil or propane.

This hour, hear from POLITICO energy reporter Catherine Morehouse about the many factors at play, and get the latest from ISO New England.

Progressive consumer advocacy organization Public Citizen weighs in. Plus, hear from a Westport resident who recently switched to geothermal energy.

GUESTS:

  • Catherine Morehouse - Energy reporter, POLITICO
  • Anne George - Vice President of External Affairs and Corporate Communications, ISO New England
  • Tyson Slocum - Director of Energy Program, Public Citizen
  • Michael Sachse - CEO, Dandelion Energy
  • Kaveh Ghahremani - Westport resident and new Dandelion customer
Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and "pop culture theory."
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
