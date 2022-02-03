© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Local Ukrainian Americans talk about Ukraine and Russia's complicated history

Published February 3, 2022 at 7:59 AM EST
Russia and Ukraine have a long, complicated history. If you’re confused about what's happening in Eastern Europe, you’re not alone.

Today, we explore the complex relationship between these two nations and get a better understanding of the conflict happening right now.

We hear from members of the Ukrainian American community in Connecticut.

And later, we talk about the Holodomor, where millions were killed by the Stalin regime in what was then-Soviet Ukraine.   

What questions do you have about what’s happening to Ukraine today? We want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

  • Alex Kuzma - Chief Development Officer for the Ukrainian Catholic University Foundation
  • Lana Babij - retired librarian and independent researcher from Manchester Connecticut.
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
