Reducing cancer deaths requires a ‘more than science’ approach

Pulitzer-winning physician Siddhartha Mukherjee referred to cancer as “ The Emperor of All Maladies .” Now, Mukherjee is one of many contributors to “ A New Deal for Cancer – Lessons From A 50 Year War .”

This hour on Where We Live, we talk about the legacy and shortcomings of this war, including the lack of access to cancer care for some populations, a byzantine drug reimbursement system, the lack of incentives for preventive testing, and corporatization of physician-owned clinics. We also discuss the promise of President Joe Biden’s newly relaunched Cancer Moonshot program , and barriers to its liftoff.

The science of cancer has advanced significantly since the National Cancer Act was first signed in 1971. How will the country work towards fewer deaths and equitable treatment for all Americans over the next 50 years?

GUESTS:

Abbe R. Gluck: Alfred M. Rankin Professor of Law and Faculty Director,

Solomon Center for Health Law and Policy, Yale Law School. Professor of Medicine, Yale School of Medicine. Editor of “A New Deal for Cancer – Lessons From A 50 Year War”

Dr. Charles S. Fuchs: Senior Vice President – Global Head of Hematology and Oncology Product Development, Genentech & Roche. Editor of “A New Deal for Cancer – Lessons From A 50 Year War”

Giselle Carlotta MacDonald: Executive Director, Project Access-New Haven