© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Meet the movers and shakers honored in Connecticut Magazine's 40 Under 40

Published February 10, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST
wwl 40 under 40 web image.png
Image far-right: Leslie Gomez Photography
/
Meet Shelby C. Davis, Omarys Vasquez and Miles Wilson-Toliver.

Each year, Connecticut Magazine's 40 Under 40 celebrates up-and-coming innovators in our state. This hour, we meet some of this year's impactful honorees.

Watertown architect Omarys Vasquez is driven to "make great design more accessible and inclusive." She recently co-founded NOMAct, the Connecticut chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects.

Shelby C. Davis is an educator, life coach and author in Waterbury, who founded the City Youth Theater in 2019. His latest book is titled Meet Wyatt Brown.

Miles Wilson-Toliver is an opera singer and voice teacher who began performing around the world at the age of 9. He recently launched Voices of Hartford, a premier young men's singing ensemble out of Hartford's North End.

GUESTS:

  • Omarys Vasquez - Architect and Associate at Svigals & Partners
  • Shelby C. Davis - Counselor, Crosby High School; Author, Everything My Parents Taught Me in 6 Steps: Life’s Guide; Founder, City Youth Theater
  • Miles Wilson-Toliver - Opera singer and voice coach; Co-founder, Voices of Hartford
Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and "pop culture theory."
See stories by Katie Pellico
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil