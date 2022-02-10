Meet the movers and shakers honored in Connecticut Magazine's 40 Under 40

Each year, Connecticut Magazine's 40 Under 40 celebrates up-and-coming innovators in our state. This hour, we meet some of this year's impactful honorees.

Watertown architect Omarys Vasquez is driven to "make great design more accessible and inclusive." She recently co-founded NOMAct, the Connecticut chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects.

Shelby C. Davis is an educator, life coach and author in Waterbury, who founded the City Youth Theater in 2019. His latest book is titled Meet Wyatt Brown.

Miles Wilson-Toliver is an opera singer and voice teacher who began performing around the world at the age of 9. He recently launched Voices of Hartford, a premier young men's singing ensemble out of Hartford's North End.

GUESTS:

