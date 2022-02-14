Political pressure over masks mounts as decision left to public health officials, districts

With the statewide school mask mandate expected to expire at the end of the month, local districts can determine their own policies. School boards and superintendents are facing continued public pressure according to Fran Rabinowitz, executive director of the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents.

The State Department of Public Health, along with the Department of Education, does have the authority to reinstate a statewide school mask mandate until June 30. This hour, get the latest from Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani.

Connecticut Mirror Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Pazniokas also joins to discuss the start of the legislative session, and the impact of the upcoming election.

GUESTS:

