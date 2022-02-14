© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Political pressure over masks mounts as decision left to public health officials, districts

Published February 14, 2022 at 8:09 AM EST
Rally calling for an end to school mask mandates.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
"Unmask our kids" was a popular rallying cry at a protest outside the state Capitol in Hartford.

With the statewide school mask mandate expected to expire at the end of the month, local districts can determine their own policies. School boards and superintendents are facing continued public pressure according to Fran Rabinowitz, executive director of the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents.

The State Department of Public Health, along with the Department of Education, does have the authority to reinstate a statewide school mask mandate until June 30. This hour, get the latest from Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani.

Connecticut Mirror Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Pazniokas also joins to discuss the start of the legislative session, and the impact of the upcoming election.

GUESTS:

  • Mark Pazniokas – Capitol Bureau Chief, Connecticut Mirror
  • Fran Rabinowitz – Executive Director, Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents
  • Dr. Mark Conway – Superintendent, Derby Public Schools
  • Dr. Manisha Juthani – Commissioner, Connecticut Department of Public Health
Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and "pop culture theory."
See stories by Katie Pellico
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil