Bob Stefanowski puts incumbent Lamont on the defensive in Gubernatorial race

Republican Bob Stefanowski ran for Connecticut Governor in 2018, narrowly losing to Ned Lamont. Now Stefanowski, a Connecticut native and Madison resident, is back to take on Lamont again.

This hour on Where We Live, we hear from Stefanowski about his second run for governor, and his expanded platform ranging from fiscal accountability and lower state income and sales taxes to managing COVID-19, crime, and more.

We also hear from Hartford Courant reporter Daniela Altimari on how the race could unfold.

GUESTS:

Bob Stefanowski: Republican Presumptive Nominee , Gubernatorial Race