Where We Live

Bob Stefanowski puts incumbent Lamont on the defensive in Gubernatorial race

Published February 15, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST
Bob Stefanowski : Wife Amy Stefanowski.jpeg
Bob Stefanowski
Bob Stefanowski and wife Amy Stefanowski at a community event

Republican Bob Stefanowski ran for Connecticut Governor in 2018, narrowly losing to Ned Lamont. Now Stefanowski, a Connecticut native and Madison resident, is back to take on Lamont again.

This hour on Where We Live, we hear from Stefanowski about his second run for governor, and his expanded platform ranging from fiscal accountability and lower state income and sales taxes to managing COVID-19, crime, and more.

We also hear from Hartford Courant reporter Daniela Altimari on how the race could unfold.

GUESTS:  

Bob Stefanowski: Republican Presumptive Nominee, Gubernatorial Race

Daniela Altimari: Reporter, State Government & Politics, Hartford Courant

Where We Live
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is a Senior Producer for Where We Live, the flagship news-based, call-in talk show from Connecticut Public Radio, featuring deep dives at the intersection of data-driven narrative and investigative longform journalism.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
