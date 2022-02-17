Behind-the-scenes of the Beijing Winter Olympics broadcast hub in Stamford

If you’ve been watching the Beijing Winter Olympics, you’ve likely seen a Connecticut local compete and succeed. But there’s one local connection you may not have noticed. This hour, we learn more about the NBC Sports International Broadcast Center in Stamford, where many of the announcers you see and hear are stationed, like commentator Leigh Diffey.

Connecticut Public Reporter Frankie Graziano has more on the many Connecticut connections among this year's roster of Olympian athletes.

Plus, NPR Beijing correspondent Emily Feng joins us to touch on "the backdrop of diplomatic boycotts over numerous allegations of human rights abuses in China," and her latest reporting.

GUESTS:

