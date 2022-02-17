© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Behind-the-scenes of the Beijing Winter Olympics broadcast hub in Stamford

Published February 17, 2022 at 8:33 AM EST
1 of 2  — DSCF0090.JPG
NBC Sports' International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Connecticut has been the hub of many major sporting events during the pandemic, including the Beijing Winter Games.
Mike Moutopoulos
2 of 2  — DSCF0114.JPG
NBC Sports' International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Connecticut has been the hub of many major sporting events during the pandemic, including the Beijing Winter Games.
Mike Moutopoulos

If you’ve been watching the Beijing Winter Olympics, you’ve likely seen a Connecticut local compete and succeed. But there’s one local connection you may not have noticed. This hour, we learn more about the NBC Sports International Broadcast Center in Stamford, where many of the announcers you see and hear are stationed, like commentator Leigh Diffey.

Connecticut Public Reporter Frankie Graziano has more on the many Connecticut connections among this year's roster of Olympian athletes.

Plus, NPR Beijing correspondent Emily Feng joins us to touch on "the backdrop of diplomatic boycotts over numerous allegations of human rights abuses in China," and her latest reporting.

GUESTS:

  • Leigh Diffey – Broadcaster, NBC Sports
  • Frankie Graziano – Reporter, Connecticut Public
  • Emily Feng – Beijing Correspondent, NPR
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and "pop culture theory."
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
