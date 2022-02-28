New options for COVID long-haulers experiencing fatigue

Researchers say more than 1 in 4 COVID patients still have symptoms months later. Many COVID long-haulers may experience fatigue and what researchers call "exercise intolerance." Hear about a recent study that identifies trouble with the muscles absorbing oxygen, not the heart or the lungs – and the relief this diagnosis can bring patients.

Physical therapy can play an important role in recovery. We talk to a physical therapist working on tailored treatment programs. Plus, Middlesex Health Chief of Infectious Disease Dr. Alina Filozov stresses that getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent post-COVID symptoms.

First, Ukraine has retained control of Kyiv as the fifth day of the Russian offensive continues, and talks between Ukraine and Russia begin. Congressman Jim Himes joins us to discuss the latest.

GUESTS:

