Where We Live

New options for COVID long-haulers experiencing fatigue

Published February 28, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST
COVID

Researchers say more than 1 in 4 COVID patients still have symptoms months later. Many COVID long-haulers may experience fatigue and what researchers call "exercise intolerance." Hear about a recent study that identifies trouble with the muscles absorbing oxygen, not the heart or the lungs – and the relief this diagnosis can bring patients.

Physical therapy can play an important role in recovery. We talk to a physical therapist working on tailored treatment programs. Plus, Middlesex Health Chief of Infectious Disease Dr. Alina Filozov stresses that getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent post-COVID symptoms.

First, Ukraine has retained control of Kyiv as the fifth day of the Russian offensive continues, and talks between Ukraine and Russia begin. Congressman Jim Himes joins us to discuss the latest.

GUESTS:

  • Jim Himes: 4th District Connecticut Congressman
  • Dr. Phillip Joseph: Pulmonary and Critical Care Physician, Yale-New Haven Hospital; Associate Director for Pulmonary Vascular Disease Program, Yale School of Medicine
  • Kathy Flaherty: Executive Director of the Connecticut Legal Rights Project
  • Dr. Alina Filozov: Chief of Infectious Disease, Middlesex Health
  • Brian Taber: Director of Physical Rehabilitation, Middlesex Health
Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and "pop culture theory."
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
