Where We Live

The Judy Dworin Performance Project is now the Justice Dance Performance Project

Published March 1, 2022 at 7:59 AM EST
There’s no doubt that the pandemic hit the performing arts hard but local artists have been working to make a difference and connect with the community.

Today, we get an update from Judy Dworin from the Judy Dworin Performance Project about how the organization has shifted in the last two years and she also talks about its future.

And later, we will hear about a young woman who started a non profit that uses dance to help dancers from all walks of life navigate trauma.

We want to hear from you. Is dance part of your life?

GUESTS:

  • Judy Dworin - Executive and Artistic Director, at the Judy Dworin Performance Project, now the Justice Dance Performance Project
  • Victoria Steele - performing artist with Justice Dance Performance Project
  • Bettina Mahoney - Founder and CEO of Fortitude, a convention and competition with a mission of empowering dancers through the vehicle of performing arts in New York City
