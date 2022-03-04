© 2022 Connecticut Public

The fashion industry needs size inclusivity, but what does that look like?

Published March 4, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST
Plus-size women have struggled in the past to find fashionable clothing options.

The average American woman wears between a size 16 and 18, according to the International Journal of Fashion Design, Technology and Education. Yet plus size clothing is still hard to come by.

Today, we talk about size inclusivity in the fashion industry. Alex Waldman joins us, co-founder of fashion brand Universal Standard, that offers sizes 00-40.

And later, we hear how fashion colleges are including subjects like size inclusivity, gender identity and sustainability as part of their core curriculum.

When you walk into a store, how easy is it to find clothes in your size?

GUESTS:

  • Kenlyn Jones - Assistant Professor at Massachusetts College of Art and Design in the fashion department
  • Gianluca Russo - Fashion Journalist and author Power of Plus coming out in August
  • Alex Waldman - Co-founder of Universal Standard
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
