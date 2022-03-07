© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

The impact of the Sheff v. O'Neill school desegregation agreement

Published March 7, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST
sheff student on bus
Connecticut Public Radio
/
Jacqueline Rabe Thomas
A school bus in Hartford transports students attending magnet schools in Hartford.

A new settlement in the Sheff V. O'Neill school desegregation case could end court oversight and litigation 33 years after the original lawsuit. The Connecticut legislature has just over two weeks to reject the measure that would continue to expand magnet schools and the Open Choice program in Hartford and around the state. Connecticut Public investigative reporter Jacqueline Rabe Thomas reports that so far, suburban districts have been "slow to help."

This hour, hear from Rabe Thomas as well as John C. Brittain, one of the original attorneys in the case. Plus, Waterbury Bridge to Success and My Reflection Matters are working with local districts and the state to develop a family guide for "Raising Kids With Positive Racial & Ethnic Identities." You can check out the Waterbury guide here.

GUESTS:

  • Jacqueline Rabe Thomas: Investigative Reporter, Connecticut Public
  • Althea Marshall Brooks: Executive Director, Waterbury Bridge to Success
  • John C. Brittain: Attorney; Olie W. Rauh Professor of Law, University of the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and "pop culture theory."
See stories by Katie Pellico
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil