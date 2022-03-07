The impact of the Sheff v. O'Neill school desegregation agreement

A new settlement in the Sheff V. O'Neill school desegregation case could end court oversight and litigation 33 years after the original lawsuit. The Connecticut legislature has just over two weeks to reject the measure that would continue to expand magnet schools and the Open Choice program in Hartford and around the state. Connecticut Public investigative reporter Jacqueline Rabe Thomas reports that so far, suburban districts have been "slow to help."

This hour, hear from Rabe Thomas as well as John C. Brittain, one of the original attorneys in the case. Plus, Waterbury Bridge to Success and My Reflection Matters are working with local districts and the state to develop a family guide for "Raising Kids With Positive Racial & Ethnic Identities." You can check out the Waterbury guide here.

GUESTS:

