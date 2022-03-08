© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Higher ed is leaning on non tenured faculty. What does that mean for academia?

Published March 8, 2022 at 8:05 AM EST
Thomas Autumn
Creative Commons

There’s no question that academia has been hit hard during the pandemic, from declining enrollment numbers at some institutions, to unprecedented challenges related to COVID 19.

Today, we talk about the future of tenure.

We hear from Colleen Flaherty, Senior Faculty Reporter at Inside Higher Ed.

And later student journalist Madison Hahamy joins us. She explains the complex tenure requirements at Yale, and the morale of staff at one of the country’s most prestigious universities.

Do you teach at a college or university in Connecticut? We want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

  • Colleen Flaherty - Senior Faculty Reporter at Inside Higher Ed
  • Madison Hahamy - former staff reporter for the Yale Daily News who covered how the university relies on instructional faculty. She is a sophomore at Yale’s Hopper College
  • Dr. Jeffrey Ogbar - UConn Professor of History and Executive Vice President of UConn-AAUP
Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
