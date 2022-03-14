Child care providers on brink of "collapse," calling for $700 million in state funding

"What would Connecticut do without child care?" Providers and parents are organizing an event across several Connecticut cities on Tuesday to pose an answer to that question.

The Child Care for Connecticut's Future coalition coordinated A Morning Without Child Care to call for $700 million in state funding, and "to bring attention to the impending collapse of the child care industry." This hour, hear from local child care homes and centers about this long-standing crisis, and how they plan to participate.

Plus, the Connecticut Women’s Development Council has partnered with the Office of Early Childhood to provide a support program for licensed child care providers, offering financial relief and training opportunities for these small businesses.

GUESTS:



Allyx Schiavone: Executive Director, Friends Center for Children

Executive Director, Friends Center for Children Ruben Mallma: Family Child Care Provider

Family Child Care Provider Fran Pastore: CEO, Connecticut Women's Business Development Council