Technology gives VOICES to victims of elder abuse

Published March 16, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT
WEB Elder Abuse.jpg
Ivan Samkov from Pexels
/
Pexels
In the United States, 10% of adults over age 60 are abused, neglected, or financially exploited. But only 1 in 24 cases is reported

The Yale School of Medicine has a new digital tool for adults 60 and over to self-identify and report abuse.

Tested at the Emergency Department of Yale New Haven Hospital, St. Raphael Campus, the study found 11 cases of abuse – that’s 1.1% of a total of 1002 study participants. Also, 5.6% of the participants – 56 individuals – were identified as requiring social support services.

On this hour of Where We Live, we hear from Fuad Abujarad, PhD., the principal investigator of VOICES, the digital tool, on the scope of the initiative. Faud talks about a psycho-educational model intended to motivate patients to acknowledge that they are victims of abuse – if the tool and case workers identify abuse, and then, to encourage them to report it to their providers. Plans are underway to expand the offering to primary care centers.

We also hear from experts on how digital tools for identifying elder abuse can help ease the pressure at EDs, and even potentially help with the state’s case worker overload.

And, we discuss HB 5314 on preventing and addressing elder abuse, championed by the AARP, Connecticut chapter.

The National Institute on Aging from the National Institutes of Health estimates that one in 10 adults over age 60 are abused, neglected, or financially exploited.

Produced by Sujata Srinivasan, with help from Michayla Savitt 

GUESTS: 

Fuad Abujarad: Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Yale School of Medicine

Dr. Anthony E. Rosen: Researcher – elder abuse and geriatric injury prevention at Weill Cornell Medical College, and Emergency Physician at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital

Dorian Long: Connecticut Protective Services for the Elderly, Department of Social Services

Nora Duncan: State Director, Connecticut, American Association of Retired Persons (AARP)

Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is a Senior Producer for Where We Live, the flagship news-based, call-in talk show from Connecticut Public Radio, featuring deep dives at the intersection of data-driven narrative and investigative longform journalism. She's also an editor for the Connecticut Public newsroom.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
