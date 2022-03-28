Evictions rising to pre-pandemic levels, while "inventory crisis" persists

Average rent in the state is up 15% on average, with more than half the state’s renters cost-burdened, according to a recent report. Meanwhile, evictions are creeping back to pre-pandemic levels. Those numbers had dipped because of pandemic-related state and federal relief programs, but most of those resources have lapsed or dried up.

This hour, we hear from Connecticut Public housing reporter Camila Vallejo about how vulnerable communities are likely to be hit hardest, and what she learned from one family who was recently evicted in Norwalk. We also hear from the Connecticut Coalition of Property Owners.

What are the broader barriers to renting – and buying? We hear about the "inventory crisis" from the Connecticut Association of Realtors; and pan out with Joshua Devine, director of Racial Economic Equity at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC). The NCRC found that the homeownership gap between Black and white Americans is currently the widest it’s been in 100 years.

GUESTS:

