© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Evictions rising to pre-pandemic levels, while "inventory crisis" persists

Published March 28, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT
TZ9_1910.jpg
Tony Spinelli for Connecticut Public
/
Victor and Amilbia and their five children were evicted from their home after falling behind on rent during the pandemic. They have been staying at a hotel together with help from a local shelter.

Average rent in the state is up 15% on average, with more than half the state’s renters cost-burdened, according to a recent report. Meanwhile, evictions are creeping back to pre-pandemic levels. Those numbers had dipped because of pandemic-related state and federal relief programs, but most of those resources have lapsed or dried up.

This hour, we hear from Connecticut Public housing reporter Camila Vallejo about how vulnerable communities are likely to be hit hardest, and what she learned from one family who was recently evicted in Norwalk. We also hear from the Connecticut Coalition of Property Owners.

What are the broader barriers to renting – and buying? We hear about the "inventory crisis" from the Connecticut Association of Realtors; and pan out with Joshua Devine, director of Racial Economic Equity at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC). The NCRC found that the homeownership gap between Black and white Americans is currently the widest it’s been in 100 years.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and "pop culture theory."
See stories by Katie Pellico
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil