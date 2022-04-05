© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

The future is electric: would you replace your car with an e-bike?

Published April 5, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT
Bike lane
Bike lane

Replacing your car with a bicycle might not sound possible, but would you change your mind if it was an electric bike?

Today, we hear about a bill that could make E-Bikes more affordable and accessible in our state. State Senator WIll Haskell joins us to talk about the proposal, part of legislation to create a greener, more energy efficient Connecticut.

And later, we hear why cyclists love these battery powered bicycles.

We talk to a local electric bike shop here in Connecticut and learn about Spark Cycleworks efforts to make e-bikes accessible to everybody.

Do you have a question about e-bikes in our state?

GUESTS:

  • Senator Will Haskell - Connecticut State Senator
  • Allie Thomas - Assistant Professor at UNC Chapel Hill
  • Matt Schell - Engineer, Spark Cycleworks
Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
