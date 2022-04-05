The future is electric: would you replace your car with an e-bike?

Replacing your car with a bicycle might not sound possible, but would you change your mind if it was an electric bike?

Today, we hear about a bill that could make E-Bikes more affordable and accessible in our state. State Senator WIll Haskell joins us to talk about the proposal, part of legislation to create a greener, more energy efficient Connecticut.

And later, we hear why cyclists love these battery powered bicycles.

We talk to a local electric bike shop here in Connecticut and learn about Spark Cycleworks efforts to make e-bikes accessible to everybody.

Do you have a question about e-bikes in our state?

GUESTS:

