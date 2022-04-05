The future is electric: would you replace your car with an e-bike?
Replacing your car with a bicycle might not sound possible, but would you change your mind if it was an electric bike?
Today, we hear about a bill that could make E-Bikes more affordable and accessible in our state. State Senator WIll Haskell joins us to talk about the proposal, part of legislation to create a greener, more energy efficient Connecticut.
And later, we hear why cyclists love these battery powered bicycles.
We talk to a local electric bike shop here in Connecticut and learn about Spark Cycleworks efforts to make e-bikes accessible to everybody.
Do you have a question about e-bikes in our state?
GUESTS:
- Senator Will Haskell - Connecticut State Senator
- Allie Thomas - Assistant Professor at UNC Chapel Hill
- Matt Schell - Engineer, Spark Cycleworks