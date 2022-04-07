© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

How are local meteorologists connecting the weather to climate change?

Published April 7, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT
Weather forecast being recorded in a TV studio.

Six in ten Americans say they’re feeling the effects of climate change where they live, and that the federal response thus far has fallen short.

Meteorologists are shown to be trusted messengers on climate change, and one non-profit news outlet is driven to help broadcasters connect the local weather conditions to the science of climate change. This hour, we hear from Bernadette Woods Placky at Climate Central, and NBC Connecticut Chief Meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan.

NBC Connecticut Chief Meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan speaks with Connecticut students in various school engagements, discussing the "Snow Monster" vehicle, the job of weather forecasting, and often, climate change.

GUESTS:

  • Ryan Hanrahan: Chief Meteorologist, NBC Connecticut
  • Bernadette Woods Placky: Chief Meteorologist, Climate Central; Director, Climate Matters Program
Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and walks with her dog Sonny.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
