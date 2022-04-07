How are local meteorologists connecting the weather to climate change?

Six in ten Americans say they’re feeling the effects of climate change where they live, and that the federal response thus far has fallen short.

Meteorologists are shown to be trusted messengers on climate change, and one non-profit news outlet is driven to help broadcasters connect the local weather conditions to the science of climate change. This hour, we hear from Bernadette Woods Placky at Climate Central, and NBC Connecticut Chief Meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan.

NBC Connecticut Chief Meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan speaks with Connecticut students in various school engagements, discussing the "Snow Monster" vehicle, the job of weather forecasting, and often, climate change.

