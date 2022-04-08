© 2022 Connecticut Public

Collegiate athletes and athletic departments confront mental health

Published April 8, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT
Sad emotions of upset woman after losing in swimming competition. Failure in professional sports
Oleg Breslavtsev/Getty Images
/
Moment RF
Pain and stress when losing at competitions. Annoyance and frustration. Melancholy and burnout in sports.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka and swimmer Michael Phelps are among a growing number of professional athletes who’ve been open about their mental health.

Collegiate athletes are stepping up too, to say they need more support.

Today, we hear from Fairfield University Division I swimmer Will Robinson, who has become an ambassador for mental health awareness.

And Quinnipiac University rugby coach Becky Carlson joins us to talk about the role coaches can play to support the whole athlete, both physically and mentally to help them perform their best.

If you played college sports, did you feel supported by your coaches and team?

GUESTS:

  • Will Robinson - Junior, at Fairfield University majoring in Biology. He is also a Division I swimmer
  • Becky Carlson - head women’s rugby coach at Quinnipiac University
  • Dr. Jim Taylor, PhD - specializes in the psychology of performance
Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
