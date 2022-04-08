Collegiate athletes and athletic departments confront mental health

Tennis star Naomi Osaka and swimmer Michael Phelps are among a growing number of professional athletes who’ve been open about their mental health.

Collegiate athletes are stepping up too, to say they need more support.

Today, we hear from Fairfield University Division I swimmer Will Robinson, who has become an ambassador for mental health awareness.

And Quinnipiac University rugby coach Becky Carlson joins us to talk about the role coaches can play to support the whole athlete, both physically and mentally to help them perform their best.

If you played college sports, did you feel supported by your coaches and team?

GUESTS:

