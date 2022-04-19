More than awareness, Autism Acceptance Month strives for inclusion

Most of the advocacy around autism has been centered around parents of autistic children, but now there’s more advocacy and involvement by individuals who are autistic. Autism Acceptance Month brings an extended sense of awareness that the autistic community doesn’t need to be cured, but accepted and included.

Today, we hear from Carol Greenburg, who was diagnosed with autism later in life. She’s also the mother of an autistic teen.

And Dr. Mary Doherty, the founder of Autistic Doctors International joins us to talk about the challenges of living in a society designed for the non-autistic majority.

Are you or someone you know part of the autism community?

GUESTS:

