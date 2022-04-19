© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

More than awareness, Autism Acceptance Month strives for inclusion

Published April 19, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT
Autism acceptance day symbol vector illustration
Getty Images
Getty Images
Autism acceptance day symbol vector illustration

Most of the advocacy around autism has been centered around parents of autistic children, but now there’s more advocacy and involvement by individuals who are autistic. Autism Acceptance Month brings an extended sense of awareness that the autistic community doesn’t need to be cured, but accepted and included.

Today, we hear from Carol Greenburg, who was diagnosed with autism later in life. She’s also the mother of an autistic teen.

And Dr. Mary Doherty, the founder of Autistic Doctors International joins us to talk about the challenges of living in a society designed for the non-autistic majority.

Are you or someone you know part of the autism community?

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil