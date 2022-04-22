On this Earth Day, who gets to go green?

There are many ways to shrink your carbon footprint, but it’s not always accessible to everyone. Green and eco-friendly products are more expensive.

Today, we talk about sustainability, privilege and environmental justice.

We hear from Leticia Colon de Mejias, President of Connecticut nonprofit Green Eco Warriors.

Later, we learn how “green gentrification” has changed neighborhoods and who gets access to green amenities.

How can we make going green accessible and affordable to all that want to be more environmentally conscious?

Leticia Colon de Mejias - President of Green Eco Warriors and federal National Environmental Justice Advisory Council (NEJAC) Appointed Board Member

Lynn Stoddard - Executive Director of Sustainable CT

Executive Director of Sustainable CT Dr. Tammy Lewis - Professor of Sociology and Earth and Environmental Sciences at CUNY Graduate School and Brooklyn College

For more Earth Day news and stories, check out the New England News Collaborative's 'Covering Climate Now' page.

