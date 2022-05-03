What will an Elon Musk-run Twitter look like?

The journey to comprehensive content moderation on Twitter has been a long one, but the tech giant might be changing course.

Today, we're talking about what Twitter might look like under Elon Musk and if free speech and content moderation can coexist together.

Georgia Wells, Tech Reporter from Wall Street Journal, breaks down what we’re seeing and hearing from Elon Musk.

Later, we hear from Evan Greer, Director for Fight for the Future, to talk about balancing free speech while making the internet safe for everyone.

Are you still using Twitter? We want to hear from you.

GUESTS:



Georgia Wells - Tech Reporter, Wall Street Journal

Director at Fight for the Future, a nonprofit digital rights organization that organizes online to oppose Internet censorship legislation, support net neutrality, and rein in corporate and government surveillance. Joan Donovan - Research Director for the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at Harvard University

