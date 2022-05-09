© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Beyond Central Park: The legacy of Connecticut native Frederick Law Olmsted

Published May 9, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT
walnut_hill_park.jpg
John Phelan
/
Creative Commons

When you head to New York, do you ever take a break from the city and get lost on a trail in Central Park? This hour, we take a look at the life of the man behind that beloved and iconic city park: Connecticut native Frederick Law Olmsted.

Although best known for his work designing New York’s Central Park, Olmsted was also a journalist and abolitionist. And he shaped landscapes here in Connecticut and across the country, changing how we think about the role of nature in the process.

This hour we sit down with historians and landscape architects to talk about Frederick Law Olmsted’s legacy.

GUESTS:

Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired on September 9, 2019.

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
See stories by Carmen Baskauf
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil