Election season begins, and an update on cannabis in our state

Published May 10, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT
stefanowski.jpg
1 of 3  — stefanowski.jpg
Republican gubernatorial nominee Bob Stefanowski addresses the delegates at the Republican convention at Foxwoods on May 6, 2022.
YEHYUN KIM
dems.jpg
2 of 3  — dems.jpg
Rep. Stephanie Thomas of Norwalk won the party endorsement for secretary of the state at the Democratic convention in Hartford on May 7, 2022. JOE AMON / CONNECTICUT PUBLIC
russell.jpg
3 of 3  — russell.jpg
Erick Russell won the Democratic nod for state treasurer at the party convention in Hartford on May 7, 2022. JOE AMON / CONNECTICUT PUBLIC

The Republican and Democratic state conventions have concluded and today, Mark Pazniokas joins us to break down the state conventions.

The Republican convention endorsed socially moderate Themis Klarides for the U.S. Senate. Democrats have endorsed a diverse pool of candidates for several state positions.

Later, we hear from Andrea Comer of the Social Equity Council and get an update on cannabis in our state.

Election season is fast approaching. Who do you want to see on the ballot in 2022?

GUESTS:

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
