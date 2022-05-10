Election season begins, and an update on cannabis in our state
Republican gubernatorial nominee Bob Stefanowski addresses the delegates at the Republican convention at Foxwoods on May 6, 2022.
Rep. Stephanie Thomas of Norwalk won the party endorsement for secretary of the state at the Democratic convention in Hartford on May 7, 2022. JOE AMON / CONNECTICUT PUBLIC
Erick Russell won the Democratic nod for state treasurer at the party convention in Hartford on May 7, 2022. JOE AMON / CONNECTICUT PUBLIC
The Republican and Democratic state conventions have concluded and today, Mark Pazniokas joins us to break down the state conventions.
The Republican convention endorsed socially moderate Themis Klarides for the U.S. Senate. Democrats have endorsed a diverse pool of candidates for several state positions.
Later, we hear from Andrea Comer of the Social Equity Council and get an update on cannabis in our state.
Election season is fast approaching. Who do you want to see on the ballot in 2022?
GUESTS:
- Mark Pazniokas - Capitol Bureau Chief for Connecticut Mirror
- Andrea Comer - Deputy Commissioner at the Department of Consumer Protection, and Chairperson of Social Equity Council
- Julia Bergman - State Politics Reporter at Hearst Connecticut
