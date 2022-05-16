Governor Ned Lamont discusses first term, short session, reelection campaign, and more

Campaign season is underway in Connecticut. This hour, we speak with incumbent Governor Ned Lamont about his first term and his reelection campaign.

The recently-signed state budget delivers $660 million in tax cuts, but The Mirror's Keith Phaneuf reports "about $364 million or 55% of the tax relief offered in the latest budget expires after this fiscal year." We'll discuss the budget, bills still to be signed from the recent short session, including the "captive audience" bill, and more.

Plus, we take your questions for Governor Lamont.

GUESTS:



Ned Lamont: Democratic Governor of Connecticut