© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Governor Ned Lamont discusses first term, short session, reelection campaign, and more

Published May 16, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT
gov.jpg
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont accepts the state Democratic party nomination for governor at the party convention on Saturday, May 7, 2022. ERICA E. PHILLIPS

Campaign season is underway in Connecticut. This hour, we speak with incumbent Governor Ned Lamont about his first term and his reelection campaign.

The recently-signed state budget delivers $660 million in tax cuts, but The Mirror's Keith Phaneuf reports "about $364 million or 55% of the tax relief offered in the latest budget expires after this fiscal year." We'll discuss the budget, bills still to be signed from the recent short session, including the "captive audience" bill, and more.

Plus, we take your questions for Governor Lamont.

GUESTS:

  • Ned Lamont: Democratic Governor of Connecticut

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and walks with her dog Sonny.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil