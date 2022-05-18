Baby formula shortage leads to questions on product promotion, and maternal leave policies affecting breastmilk supply

The baby formula shortage has families scrambling.

The crisis began after Abbott recalled some powdered baby formulas in February, following investigations into a whistleblower’s tip off in October last year. Four infants were hospitalized with bacterial infections and two have died.

This hour on Where We Live, we’ll talk with a researcher of feminist economics about how U.S. maternal leave policies impact a baby’s access to breastmilk, and why formula milk is promoted in low-income communities of color. We’ll also discuss the societal shaming of women who formula feed.

As Abbott aims to restart production, we’ll look at resources currently available to families. We’ll also weigh in on the regulatory process and other factors that accentuated this crisis, and explore long-term solutions.

GUESTS:

Nicole Leonard : Health Reporter, Connecticut Public Radio

Dr. Leslie Sude: Pediatrician, Yale Medicine Pediatrics ; Associate Professor of Clinical Pediatrics, Yale School of Medicine

Samantha Schenck, PhD: Assistant Professor of Economics, Central Connecticut State University. Research interests include feminist economics.