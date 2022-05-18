© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Baby formula shortage leads to questions on product promotion, and maternal leave policies affecting breastmilk supply

Published May 18, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT
WEB - Helena Lopes for Pexels.jpeg
Helena Lopes for Pexels
/
Pexels
Parents are scrambling amidst the baby formula shortage

The baby formula shortage has families scrambling.

The crisis began after Abbott recalled some powdered baby formulas in February, following investigations into a whistleblower’s tip off in October last year. Four infants were hospitalized with bacterial infections and two have died.

This hour on Where We Live, we’ll talk with a researcher of feminist economics about how U.S. maternal leave policies impact a baby’s access to breastmilk, and why formula milk is promoted in low-income communities of color. We’ll also discuss the societal shaming of women who formula feed.

As Abbott aims to restart production, we’ll look at resources currently available to families. We’ll also weigh in on the regulatory process and other factors that accentuated this crisis, and explore long-term solutions.

GUESTS:

Nicole Leonard: Health Reporter, Connecticut Public Radio

Dr. Leslie Sude: Pediatrician, Yale Medicine Pediatrics; Associate Professor of Clinical Pediatrics, Yale School of Medicine

Samantha Schenck, PhD: Assistant Professor of Economics, Central Connecticut State University. Research interests include feminist economics.

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is a Senior Producer for 'Where We Live,' the flagship news-based, call-in talk show from Connecticut Public Radio, featuring deep dives at the intersection of data-driven narrative and investigative long-form journalism. She's also an editor for the Connecticut Public newsroom.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil