A pioneer in mental health treatment: Exploring the history of the Institute of Living

Published May 24, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT
Before it was Hartford Hospital’s Institute of Living, it was the Hartford Retreat for the Insane.

Today Hank Schwartz, joins us to share the history of this Connecticut mental health center, 200 years after its opening.

Although asylums have a reputation for inhumane treatment towards the mentally ill, the Hartford Retreat was a pioneer in treating all of its patients with respect and dignity.

We hear how that philosophy informs how the Institute operates today.

What questions do you have about the history of asylums in our state?

GUESTS:

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
