New Hartford HealthCare ‘food farmacy’ aims to improve health outcomes

Hartford HealthCare is in the pilot phase of an innovative “food as medicine” treatment program called food farmacy .

This hour on Where We Live, we hear from a cardiac patient referred by a Hartford Hospital cardiologist to the free farmacy pantry. The program is offered to food-insecure patients and their families, and is aimed to improve outcomes in patients with diabetes, heart failure, and more.

Experts also weigh in on food deserts in low-income communities, and SNAP incentives to choose healthier foods.

GUESTS:

Jessica Soto: Hartford HealthCare food pharmacy patient

David Fichandler: Senior Director, Clinical Operations, HartfordHealthCare

Devin Avasahalom-Smith: Aldar Ward 20, Newhallville, New Haven

Patrick Dowling: Resource Director, End Hunger Connecticut