New Hartford HealthCare ‘food farmacy’ aims to improve health outcomes
Hartford HealthCare is in the pilot phase of an innovative “food as medicine” treatment program called food farmacy.
This hour on Where We Live, we hear from a cardiac patient referred by a Hartford Hospital cardiologist to the free farmacy pantry. The program is offered to food-insecure patients and their families, and is aimed to improve outcomes in patients with diabetes, heart failure, and more.
Experts also weigh in on food deserts in low-income communities, and SNAP incentives to choose healthier foods.
GUESTS:
Jessica Soto: Hartford HealthCare food pharmacy patient
David Fichandler: Senior Director, Clinical Operations, HartfordHealthCare
Devin Avasahalom-Smith: Aldar Ward 20, Newhallville, New Haven
Patrick Dowling: Resource Director, End Hunger Connecticut
