New Hartford HealthCare ‘food farmacy’ aims to improve health outcomes

Published May 25, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT
web.jpeg
Hartford HealthCare
A new 'food farmacy' treatment program from Hartford HealthCare measures health outcomes in patients with diabetes, heart disease, and more

Hartford HealthCare is in the pilot phase of an innovative “food as medicine” treatment program called food farmacy.

This hour on Where We Live, we hear from a cardiac patient referred by a Hartford Hospital cardiologist to the free farmacy pantry. The program is offered to food-insecure patients and their families, and is aimed to improve outcomes in patients with diabetes, heart failure, and more.

Experts also weigh in on food deserts in low-income communities, and SNAP incentives to choose healthier foods.

GUESTS: 

Jessica Soto: Hartford HealthCare food pharmacy patient

David Fichandler: Senior Director, Clinical Operations, HartfordHealthCare

Devin Avasahalom-Smith: Aldar Ward 20, Newhallville, New Haven

Patrick Dowling: Resource Director, End Hunger Connecticut

Where We Live
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is a Senior Producer for 'Where We Live,' the flagship news-based, call-in talk show from Connecticut Public Radio, featuring deep dives at the intersection of data-driven narrative and investigative long-form journalism. She's also an editor for the Connecticut Public newsroom.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
