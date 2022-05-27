© 2022 Connecticut Public

Standardized testing: What does the data actually tell us about student performance?

Published May 27, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT
Testing.jpg
Alberto G.
/
Creative Commons

Standardized testing is a normal part of the school year, but what does this data really tell us about how children are performing?

Today, Akilah Alleyne from the Center for American Progress, joins us to talk about standardized testing in local schools.

Many families invest considerable time and money to make sure their student performs well on these college entrance exams, but several universities are doing away with requiring them for entry. Later, Scott Jaschik, Editor and Founder of Inside Higher Ed joins us to talk about this.

First we talk to a Newtown CT resident about how the latest school shooting in Uvalde reignites the trauma felt by the community since 2012.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
