Standardized testing: What does the data actually tell us about student performance?

Standardized testing is a normal part of the school year, but what does this data really tell us about how children are performing?

Today, Akilah Alleyne from the Center for American Progress, joins us to talk about standardized testing in local schools.

Many families invest considerable time and money to make sure their student performs well on these college entrance exams, but several universities are doing away with requiring them for entry. Later, Scott Jaschik, Editor and Founder of Inside Higher Ed joins us to talk about this.

First we talk to a Newtown CT resident about how the latest school shooting in Uvalde reignites the trauma felt by the community since 2012.

Carol Ann Davis - Poet and Professor at Fairfield University

Akilah Alleyne - Associate Director of K through 12 Education, at Center for American Progress, in Washington, D.C.

Scott Jaschik - Editor and Founder of Inside Higher Ed