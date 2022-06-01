CT’s ‘Find Your Vibe’ tourism campaign to hit digital billboard in NYC’s Penn Station

The state of Connecticut has announced a $3 million dollar summer tourism campaign titled ‘ Find Your Vibe in Connecticut .’ But how does this compare to other New England states that boast their beaches, mountains and plenty of lobster?

This hour on Where We Live, we discuss the reach of the new campaign and its goals, as well as the steady decline in tourism spending by the state – $12 million in 2014 to $4.1 million in 2018. According to the Connecticut Tourism Coalition, declining budgets could “negatively affect tourism. ”

On the other hand, according to the U.S. Travel Association, over the past five years, tourism spending by states increased 27% to nearly $24 million – on average – in 2021-2022. Massachusetts and New Hampshire both saw increases among states that reported the data.

And, check out our list of ‘11 things you should do in Connecticut this summer, ’ from our Newsroom.

GUESTS:

Maribel La Luz: Director of External Affairs, Department of Economic and Community Development

Mark Enslein: Owner, CT Bike Tours

Dan Haar: Associate Editor, Hearst Connecticut Media

Charu Suri: Travel Writer at the NYT and WSJ