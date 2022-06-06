© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

New laws address children's mental health in Connecticut

Published June 6, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT
With many kids struggling emotionally, group of mental health organizations are pushing for increased investment in mental health services in schools.
SDI Productions
/
Getty Images
With many kids struggling emotionally, group of mental health organizations are pushing for increased investment in mental health services in schools.

Governor Lamont has signed three bills into law regarding children’s mental health.

Today, we talk to the Connecticut Child Advocate Sarah Eagan and hear from a social worker in schools.

The laws target workforce support for mental health professionals, an expansion of mental health care in schools as well as more funding for a mobile crisis response.

How would you like to see mental health access improve in our state?

Later, we hear from Makhi Ettienne-Modeste, Connecticut’s kid governor, about his platform and his term serving our state.

GUESTS:

  • Sarah Eagan - Connecticut's Child Advocate
  • Kerry Ann Frank - Clinical Program Manager for the School Based Health Services for Clifford Beers, a not-for-profit mental health clinic, serving seventeen surrounding towns and school districts
  • Makhi Ettienne-Modeste - Connecticut Kid Governor 2021-2022
Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
