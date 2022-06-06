New laws address children's mental health in Connecticut
Governor Lamont has signed three bills into law regarding children’s mental health.
Today, we talk to the Connecticut Child Advocate Sarah Eagan and hear from a social worker in schools.
The laws target workforce support for mental health professionals, an expansion of mental health care in schools as well as more funding for a mobile crisis response.
How would you like to see mental health access improve in our state?
Later, we hear from Makhi Ettienne-Modeste, Connecticut’s kid governor, about his platform and his term serving our state.
GUESTS:
- Sarah Eagan - Connecticut's Child Advocate
- Kerry Ann Frank - Clinical Program Manager for the School Based Health Services for Clifford Beers, a not-for-profit mental health clinic, serving seventeen surrounding towns and school districts
- Makhi Ettienne-Modeste - Connecticut Kid Governor 2021-2022