Depp-Heard trial amplified ‘men are believable, women are liars’ assumptions, advocates against domestic violence, say
The misogyny surrounding the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial has horrified advocates for survivors of intimate partner violence.
This hour on Where We Live, we look at implications for survivors and the setback to the #MeToo movement. We hear from a survivor on how coping mechanisms can look like emotional detachment, and why it’s misleading to judge a survivor on appearances.
We acknowledge that male victims would feel silenced by this conversation and point to national statistics – 1 in 4 women, and 1 in 9 men experience severe intimate partner violence. And 1 in 7 women and 1 in 25 men have been injured by an intimate partner; 1 in 10 women have been raped by an intimate partner. Data is unavailable on male victims. This show focuses on the cultural assumptions pertaining to male versus female claims of domestic violence.
We also look at data on the creation of new, fake social media accounts spreading disinformation in this trial, and what tech companies must do to regulate their social media platforms.
This show is not suitable for young viewers and some listeners.
If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence, call, text, chat, or email 24/7 CTSafeConnect at 888-774-2900
Resources
- Mayo Clinic – Recognize Domestic Violence Patterns Against Women
- United Way – What is domestic violence?
- Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence – Domestic violence 24/7 crisis center. Call 888-774-2900 CTSafeConnect
- Interval House – Call 24/7 hotline 888-774-2900
- WomensLaw.org – Domestic violence shelters, lawyers, courthouses in Connecticut
- A summary of Connecticut domestic violence laws
GUESTS:
A survivor of intimate partner violence: Anonymous for safety reasons
Meghan Scanlon: President & CEO, Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence
Sree Sreenivasan: Social and digital expert at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism
Hillary Haldane: Professor of Anthropology, Quinnipiac University; Member, Connecticut Council on Sexual Misconduct Climate Assessments
