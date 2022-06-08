© 2022 Connecticut Public

Depp-Heard trial amplified ‘men are believable, women are liars’ assumptions, advocates against domestic violence, say

Published June 8, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT
SM .jpeg
NO MORE Foundation
The NO MORE Foundation teamed up with the National Domestic Violence Hotline to create a public awareness campaign over the COVID-19 isolation of victims with their abusers.

The misogyny surrounding the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial has horrified advocates for survivors of intimate partner violence.

This hour on Where We Live, we look at implications for survivors and the setback to the #MeToo movement. We hear from a survivor on how coping mechanisms can look like emotional detachment, and why it’s misleading to judge a survivor on appearances.

We acknowledge that male victims would feel silenced by this conversation and point to national statistics – 1 in 4 women, and 1 in 9 men experience severe intimate partner violence. And 1 in 7 women and 1 in 25 men have been injured by an intimate partner; 1 in 10 women have been raped by an intimate partner. Data is unavailable on male victims. This show focuses on the cultural assumptions pertaining to male versus female claims of domestic violence.

We also look at data on the creation of new, fake social media accounts spreading disinformation in this trial, and what tech companies must do to regulate their social media platforms.

This show is not suitable for young viewers and some listeners. 

If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence, call, text, chat, or email 24/7 CTSafeConnect at 888-774-2900 

Resources

GUESTS: 

A survivor of intimate partner violence: Anonymous for safety reasons

Meghan Scanlon: President & CEO, Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence

Sree Sreenivasan: Social and digital expert at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism

Hillary Haldane: Professor of Anthropology, Quinnipiac University; Member, Connecticut Council on Sexual Misconduct Climate Assessments

Where We Live
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is a Senior Producer for 'Where We Live,' the flagship news-based, call-in talk show from Connecticut Public Radio, featuring deep dives at the intersection of data-driven narrative and investigative long-form journalism. She's also an editor for the Connecticut Public newsroom.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
