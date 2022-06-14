© 2022 Connecticut Public

With pedestrian deaths on the rise, concerns grow over driver behavior

Published June 14, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT
Screenshot 2022-03-17 060646.jpg
Yehyun Kim
/
CTMirror.org
Balloons with messages and flowers hang at the Enfield High School football field for Jaylene Gonzalez, a 14-year-old freshman, who died after being hit by a truck while walking on Route 140 after school. Gonzalez is one of at least 16 pedestrians killed by a vehicle on Connecticut roads as of March 14.

Pedestrian deaths reached a 40-year high in 2021, according to a preliminary report from the Governors Highway Safety Association.

In Connecticut, pedestrian deaths have more than doubled since 2011. The State Department of Transportation says this due in part to larger and heavier vehicles on the road, and more reckless driving during the pandemic.

This hour, we talk to CTDOT and one town engineer about how driver safety, transportation planning and enforcement all play a part in prevention.

We also hear from a West Hartford resident who was struck by a car while crossing a crosswalk in 2017.

GUESTS:

  • Stefanie Marco Lantz: Mixed Media Artist, KiNDSPiN Design; West Hartford Resident
  • Greg Sommer: Town Engineer, West Hartford
  • Garrett Eucalitto: Deputy Commissioner, Connecticut Department of Transportation
