With pedestrian deaths on the rise, concerns grow over driver behavior

Pedestrian deaths reached a 40-year high in 2021, according to a preliminary report from the Governors Highway Safety Association.

In Connecticut, pedestrian deaths have more than doubled since 2011. The State Department of Transportation says this due in part to larger and heavier vehicles on the road, and more reckless driving during the pandemic.

This hour, we talk to CTDOT and one town engineer about how driver safety, transportation planning and enforcement all play a part in prevention.

We also hear from a West Hartford resident who was struck by a car while crossing a crosswalk in 2017.

