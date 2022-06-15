The many pieces to fixing hospital beds shortage for substance use disorder

If you or someone you know has struggled with substance use disorder, where would you go for help?

This hour on Where We Live, we look at the shortage of hospital beds for the treatment of substance use disorder. We’ll also discuss efforts to reduce repeat ER visits for overdose. And, State Senator Dr. Saud Anwar highlights gaps in private insurance coverage and the need for payment reform, as well as the need for full compliance with a 2019 law .

We’ll hear from the head of an out-patient treatment clinic on the shortage of psychiatrists and clinicians required for Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), and efforts by clinics to attract and retain healthcare personnel.

And, the executive director of Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital discusses overcrowding at the ER and longer wait times for hospital beds for pediatric patients in a mental health crisis.

If you or someone you know is seeking treatment for substance use disorder, call the local helpline 1-800-563-4086 to connect with resources.

If you or someone you know requires help for a child in a mental health crisis, call 2-1-1 for assistance and support.

GUESTS:

Dr. Saud Anwar: State Senator (East Hartford, Ellington, East Windsor, South Windsor)

Sabrina Trocchi: CEO, Wheeler Clinic

Cynthia Sparer: Executive Director, Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital