Hartford, New Haven food incubators see growing demand from women, BIPOC food entrepreneurs

Fifty-one percent of adults in a 2022 report from the Restaurant Industry Association say they aren’t eating at restaurants as often as they’d like – an increase of 6 percentage points from before the pandemic.

That’s led to a rise in demand for home-delivered food, takeout, and curb-side pick up – an attractive option for small-scale food start-ups.

This hour on Where We Live, we hear from a food entrepreneur about her plant-based, Caribbean-infused meal delivery business, and how she learned to cook at the age of 8 in her father’s kitchen in Kingston, Jamaica.

We talk about food businesses launched by BIPOC and immigrant women entrepreneurs through reSET and City Seed’s food incubators in Hartford and New Haven, the entrepreneurial ecosystem needed to succeed, and funding available for start-ups.

Also, the manager of a ‘pay what you can’ cafe and shared kitchen discusses food trends.

GUESTS:

GiGi Lawrence: Master Chef, RastaRant – Caribbean inspired vegan cuisine

Sarah Bodley: Executive Director, reSET

Cortney Renton: Executive Director, City Seed in New Haven, and Sanctuary Kitchen by City Seed

Molly Reynolds: Manager, Shared Kitchen and Cafe , Hands on Hartford