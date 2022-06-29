© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Hartford, New Haven food incubators see growing demand from women, BIPOC food entrepreneurs

Published June 29, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT
Web-City Seed.jpeg
City Seed
The 2022 Food Business Accelerator graduating cohort at BLOOM Cafe in New Haven. The FBA is a 12-week program jointly run by CitySeed and Collab.

Fifty-one percent of adults in a 2022 report from the Restaurant Industry Association say they aren’t eating at restaurants as often as they’d like – an increase of 6 percentage points from before the pandemic.

That’s led to a rise in demand for home-delivered food, takeout, and curb-side pick up – an attractive option for small-scale food start-ups.

This hour on Where We Live, we hear from a food entrepreneur about her plant-based, Caribbean-infused meal delivery business, and how she learned to cook at the age of 8 in her father’s kitchen in Kingston, Jamaica.

We talk about food businesses launched by BIPOC and immigrant women entrepreneurs through reSET and City Seed’s food incubators in Hartford and New Haven, the entrepreneurial ecosystem needed to succeed, and funding available for start-ups.

Also, the manager of a ‘pay what you can’ cafe and shared kitchen discusses food trends.

GUESTS: 

GiGi Lawrence: Master Chef, RastaRant – Caribbean inspired vegan cuisine

Sarah Bodley: Executive Director, reSET

Cortney Renton: Executive Director, City Seed in New Haven, and Sanctuary Kitchen by City Seed

Molly Reynolds: Manager, Shared Kitchen and Cafe, Hands on Hartford

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is a Senior Producer for 'Where We Live,' the flagship news-based, call-in talk show from Connecticut Public Radio, featuring deep dives at the intersection of data-driven narrative and investigative long-form journalism. She's also an editor for the Connecticut Public newsroom.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
