"Saving local news": As newspapers disappear, digital news consumers left disconnected

A new study examining "news deserts" in the U.S. finds an average of two newspapers are closing per week, and estimates that by 2025, "one-third of American newspapers that existed roughly two decades ago will be out of business."

This hour, we hear from lead author Penny Abernathy, plus, a researcher with Oxford’s Reuters Institute who found that at the same time, digital news is failing to fill the void.

"More people are disconnected, interest in news is down, selective news avoidance up, and trust far from a given," the annual Digital News Report concluded.

We'll hear from local journalists to discuss how these trends are playing out in Connecticut.

GUESTS:



Penelope Muse Abernathy: Visiting Professor, Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism

Visiting Professor, Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism Wendy Metcalfe: Senior Vice President of Content and Editor-in-Chief, Hearst Connecticut Media Group

Senior Vice President of Content and Editor-in-Chief, Hearst Connecticut Media Group Daniela Altimari: Reporter, Route Fifty

Reporter, Route Fifty Nic Newman: Senior Research Associate, Reuters Institute of the Study of Journalism