Life with rare, incurable disease is all about quality

One in ten Americans, or one on every elevator and four on every bus, is impacted by a rare disease.

Yet, 95 percent of rare diseases do not have approved treatment. On a promising note, bio-pharmaceutical companies working on orphan drugs have more than 800 projects in clinical development .

In a ground-breaking clinical trial , a participating patient at the University of Connecticut Health Center was the first in the world to receive an infusion treatment for a type of glycogen storage disease.

This hour on Where We Live, we hear from the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) on efforts to create a Rare Disease Advisory Council in Connecticut to elevate the voices of residents with rare diseases, something other states have done.

We also hear from a UConn researcher, and a father and son living with osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bone disease, on the latest treatment and challenges.

GUESTS:

John D'Alessandro: Diagnosed with osteogenesis imperfecta at age 40

Christian D'Alessandro: Diagnosed with osteogenesis imperfecta at around four weeks

Alicia Lawrence: Patient Services Case Manager, National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD)

Amber Barry, RN: Glycogen Storage Disease & Disorders of Hypoglycemia Program at the University of Connecticut Health Center, and Connecticut Children’s Medical Center

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired February 23, 2022.