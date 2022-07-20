Yale, UConn expanding telehealth services in response to strong patient demand

Implementation of certain telehealth services would improve clinical quality nationwide by 20%, increase access to care by 20%, and reduce health care spending by 15% to 20%, a May-June 2022 report in Harvard Business Review of Kaiser Permanente and Intermountain Healthcare, two of telehealth’s earliest adopters, show.

Today on Where We Live, we hear how Yale New Haven Health and UConn Psychiatry are expanding their telehealth services well after hospitals and clinics have opened up in-person consultations to non-COVID patients.

We look at telehealth outcomes as measured by the management of patients’ diseases, a reduction in ER visits, no-show rates, and wait times to see a provider; as well as a reduction in barriers to access care.

Also, we discuss the future of telehealth in providing abortion care following the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, in which the court held that the Constitution of the United States does not allow abortion rights.

And, we look into the privacy of patient data.

GUESTS:

Dr. Pamela Hoffman : Medical Director, Yale Medicine-Yale New Haven Health Telehealth Program.

Dr. Lisa Perriera: Chief Medical Director of the Women’s Centers

Dr. Neha Jain : Director of Telepsychiatry, University of Connecticut

Bob Chaput : Founder and Executive Director, Clearwater; faculty member (cyber security), Quinnipiac University