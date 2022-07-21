Author Sy Montgomery on her new book: "The Hawk's Way"
Sy Montgomery has authored over 30 books about animals.
Today, she joins us to talk about her latest book, The Hawk’s Way: Encounters with Fierce Beauty. We learn about Sy’s lessons in falconry and what it takes to handle these incredible creatures.
Later, we hear from A Place Called Hope Rehabilitation Center, a raptor rehabilitator located in Killingworth.
If you’re a lover of birds of prey, we want to hear from you. What questions do you have about falconry?
GUESTS:
- Sy Montgomery - Author of The Hawk’s Way: Encounters with Fierce Beauty
- Christine Cummings - Executive Director and Founder of A Place Called Hope Rehabilitation Center in Killingworth, Connecticut
Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.
Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired May 13, 2022.