"Why are you whispering?" ASMR is one way millions unwind

This hour, we explore the "mysterious Internet phenomenon" known as ASMR, autonomous sensory meridian response. According to physiologist and ASMR researcher Dr. Craig Richard, it's a relaxing reaction to various "triggers," including whispers.

Hear from Dr. Richard about how "brain tingles" became a scientific term, and what he's observed in his ongoing ASMR study. Plus, we meet Olivia, a local ASMRtist who gained thousands of followers – or as she calls them, "dreamers" – just this month.

Insider reporter Dan Whateley digs into the business side of TikTok, where ASMR is taking off.

Connecticut "ASMRtist" Olivia performs for her following of "dreamers" on TikTok.

GUESTS:



Cat Pastor contributed to this episode which originally aired March 31, 2022.