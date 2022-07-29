© 2022 Connecticut Public

"Why are you whispering?" ASMR is one way millions unwind

Published July 29, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT
Sleeping while Listening to ASMR Content
Getty Images
/
Getty Images

This hour, we explore the "mysterious Internet phenomenon" known as ASMR, autonomous sensory meridian response. According to physiologist and ASMR researcher Dr. Craig Richard, it's a relaxing reaction to various "triggers," including whispers.

Hear from Dr. Richard about how "brain tingles" became a scientific term, and what he's observed in his ongoing ASMR study. Plus, we meet Olivia, a local ASMRtist who gained thousands of followers – or as she calls them, "dreamers" – just this month.

Insider reporter Dan Whateley digs into the business side of TikTok, where ASMR is taking off.

ASMR#1.jpg
Connecticut "ASMRtist" Olivia performs for her following of "dreamers" on TikTok.

GUESTS:

Cat Pastor contributed to this episode which originally aired March 31, 2022.

