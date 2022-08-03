© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

OBGYNs speak out about abortion, women's health and the future of their practice

Published July 14, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT
Medical residents training to be OB-GYNs in Texas don't have many places where they can learn how to perform abortions.
Carrie Feibel/Houston Public Media
Medical residents training to be OB-GYNs in Texas don't have many places where they can learn how to perform abortions.

With the overturn of Roe v Wade, how will OBGYNs have to change the way they provide for patients?

Today - on Where We Live, we host a roundtable of OBGYNs, and hear what their expectations and fears are about providing care in a post-Roe world.

We hear from Dr. Amanda Kallen, Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Yale School of Medicine, specializing in reproductive endocrinology and infertility.

She is joined by Dr. Kate Pascucci, a physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology at Connecticut Women’s OB/GYN.

We’ll also hear from Dr. Jessian Munoz who practices in Texas, and Dr. Beverly Gray, who practices in North Carolina.

What questions do you have about the future of OB/GYN care post-Roe?

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Kate Pascucci - Connecticut Women's OBGYN
  • Dr. Amanda Kallen - Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Yale School of Medicine
  • Dr. Jessian Munoz - Maternal Fetal Medicine Specialist practicing in Texas
  • Dr. Beverly Gray - Associate Professor Duke Obstetrics and Gynecology

Anya Grondalski contributed to this show.

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil