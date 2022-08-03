OBGYNs speak out about abortion, women's health and the future of their practice

With the overturn of Roe v Wade, how will OBGYNs have to change the way they provide for patients?

Today - on Where We Live, we host a roundtable of OBGYNs, and hear what their expectations and fears are about providing care in a post-Roe world.

We hear from Dr. Amanda Kallen, Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Yale School of Medicine, specializing in reproductive endocrinology and infertility.

She is joined by Dr. Kate Pascucci, a physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology at Connecticut Women’s OB/GYN.

We’ll also hear from Dr. Jessian Munoz who practices in Texas, and Dr. Beverly Gray, who practices in North Carolina.

What questions do you have about the future of OB/GYN care post-Roe?

GUESTS:



Dr. Kate Pascucci - Connecticut Women's OBGYN

- Connecticut Women's OBGYN Dr. Amanda Kallen - Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Yale School of Medicine

- Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Yale School of Medicine Dr. Jessian Munoz - Maternal Fetal Medicine Specialist practicing in Texas

Maternal Fetal Medicine Specialist practicing in Texas Dr. Beverly Gray - Associate Professor Duke Obstetrics and Gynecology

Anya Grondalski contributed to this show.

