Tuesday is Primary Day, and "Remembering the Family Store" film focuses on Stamford Mom and Pop Shops in 20th Century

Tuesday is the Connecticut primary, will you be voting?

The races to watch include four candidates competing in the Democratic and Republican primaries for Secretary of the State, and the Treasurer’s race where three candidates are vying for the Democratic vote. And which Republican candidate has the best chance to go up against US Senator Richard Blumenthal in November?

Mark Pazniokas from the Connecticut Mirror joins us.

And later, we hear about a new documentary that explores the history of Mom and Pop stores in downtown Stamford. How did redevelopment change the city’s core forever?

