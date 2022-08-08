© 2022 Connecticut Public

Tuesday is Primary Day, and "Remembering the Family Store" film focuses on Stamford Mom and Pop Shops in 20th Century

Published August 8, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT
Chion Wolf
RTFS Logo Image.jpg

Tuesday is the Connecticut primary, will you be voting?

The races to watch include four candidates competing in the Democratic and Republican primaries for Secretary of the State, and the Treasurer’s race where three candidates are vying for the Democratic vote. And which Republican candidate has the best chance to go up against US Senator Richard Blumenthal in November?

Mark Pazniokas from the Connecticut Mirror joins us.

And later, we hear about a new documentary that explores the history of Mom and Pop stores in downtown Stamford. How did redevelopment change the city’s core forever?

GUESTS:

  • Mark Pazniokas - Capitol Bureau Chief for Connecticut Mirror
  • Margaret Stapor Costa - Owner and President of Aries Productions, LLC
  • Gail Trell - Production coordinator for Remembering the Family Store
  • Steve Karp - narrator of Remembering the Family Store
  • Thomas Bradford - barber based in Stamford, Connecticut.
