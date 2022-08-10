New Alzheimer’s research shows pathways to prevent cognitive decline

New research from multiple studies – yet to be published – was highlighted at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in San Diego, August.

This hour on Where We Live, we discuss studies that show high blood pressure during pregnancy; consumption of highly processed foods; and the loss of smell and taste are all predictors of cognitive decline later on.

We hear from an Alzheimer’s patient and his caregiver wife about life before and after joining an Eli Lilly clinical trial.

And later, we hear about new research on how experiencing discrimination and racism increases the risk of memory loss.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease. In Connecticut, that number is 80,000. Nationally, two-thirds of women have Alzheimer’s and two-thirds of women are caregivers for someone who has the disease.

GUESTS:

Sandi and George Carlino: George has early stage Alzheimer’s and is in an Eli Lilly clinical trial in New Haven.

Dr. Amy Sanders: Medical Director of the Hartford HealthCare Memory Care Center, and a Medical Scientific Advisory Council member at the Alzheimer’s Association, Connecticut Chapter .

Dr. Carl Hill: Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Alzheimer's Association.