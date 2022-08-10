© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

New Alzheimer’s research shows pathways to prevent cognitive decline

Published August 10, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT
Conceptual illustration of deciduous tree depicting Alzheimer's disease.

New research from multiple studies – yet to be published – was highlighted at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in San Diego, August.

This hour on Where We Live, we discuss studies that show high blood pressure during pregnancy; consumption of highly processed foods; and the loss of smell and taste are all predictors of cognitive decline later on.

We hear from an Alzheimer’s patient and his caregiver wife about life before and after joining an Eli Lilly clinical trial.

And later, we hear about new research on how experiencing discrimination and racism increases the risk of memory loss.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease. In Connecticut, that number is 80,000. Nationally, two-thirds of women have Alzheimer’s and two-thirds of women are caregivers for someone who has the disease.

GUESTS: 

Sandi and George Carlino: George has early stage Alzheimer’s and is in an Eli Lilly clinical trial in New Haven.

Dr. Amy Sanders: Medical Director of the Hartford HealthCare Memory Care Center, and a Medical Scientific Advisory Council member at the Alzheimer’s Association, Connecticut Chapter.

Dr. Carl Hill: Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Alzheimer's Association. 

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is a Senior Producer for 'Where We Live,' the flagship news-based, call-in talk show from Connecticut Public Radio, featuring deep dives at the intersection of data-driven narrative and investigative long-form journalism. She's also an editor for the Connecticut Public newsroom.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil